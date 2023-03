"We are so proud of Seth and stand behind him every step of the way as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional basketball player," said head coach Micah Shrewsberry. "Seth has the talent, work ethic and determination to succeed at the next level. He'll always have a support system in myself and his Penn State family."

Following a great fourth season on the banks, Penn State Basketball wing Seth Lundy has announced that he will be foregoing his senior year and entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lundy was pretty consistent player for the Nittany Lions over his four seasons with the program. He appeared in 122 total games (96 starts) and was the program's second leading scorer behind Jalen Pickett this past year. Lundy averaged 14.2ppg, 6.3rpg, and 0.9apg to go along with 45.0% from the field.

Along with all that, Lundy was also named 2022-23 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the the coaches and media. He also earned the same honor from Rivals.com recently as well.

NBADraft.Net recently pegged Lundy as a late second-round pick as they had him going No. 60 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The other potential NBA bound player that was on the Penn State roster this past season is guard Jalen Pickett, who currently ranks as the 85th best draft prospect per NBADraftRoom.com.