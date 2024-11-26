Penn State's Tyler Warren named Mackey Award Finalist

Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren is one step closer to being the first Nittany Lion to win the John Mackey Award which is annually given to the nation's top tight end.

On Tuesday, Warren was named one of three finalists for the Mackey alongside Bowling Green's Harold Fanin and Michigan's Colston Loveland.

Warren this season has been one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the country. This season, the senior has taken snaps at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and center. The latter was the most impressive as he was able to snap the ball and then catch a touchdown seconds later, on the same play.



Overall, Warren his season has 75 receptions for 910 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He also has 18 carries for 157 yards and four additional touchdowns.