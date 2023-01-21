Penn State will be hosting the son of a late NFL wide receiver on Saturday. 2026 Cincinnati (OH) wide receiver Chris Henry Jr confirmed his plans to visit Happy Valley on Saturday on Twitter.

The son of the late Chris Henry, Henry Jr has already claimed 14 scholarship offers in his recruitment including Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions' originally offered the 6-foot-2 wide receiver back in June. Saturday's visit will be the first of his recruitment to Happy Valley.

The rising sophomore was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2022 after recording 29 receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns for West Clermont.