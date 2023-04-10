One of Penn State's top targets on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 recruiting cycle will be on campus on Tuesday.

Imhotep Charter defensive end Zahir Mathis announced on Monday morning that he'll be on campus on Tuesday. Mathis is the sixth ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class nationally, and the top ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end has earned offers so far from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and USC.