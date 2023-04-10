Penn State set to host top 2025 DE target on Tuesday
One of Penn State's top targets on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 recruiting cycle will be on campus on Tuesday.
Imhotep Charter defensive end Zahir Mathis announced on Monday morning that he'll be on campus on Tuesday. Mathis is the sixth ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class nationally, and the top ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end has earned offers so far from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and USC.
The visit will mark the first visit for him to campus since Deion Barnes took over as the Nittany Lions' defensive line coach. Whether it's the 2024 recruiting class or 2025 recruiting class, Mathis represents one of the Nittany Lions' biggest defensive line targets and a priority for Barnes. With Mathis' loaded offer sheet, it will arguably be the biggest test of Barnes' recruiting skills within his first year two years.
The good news for the Nittany Lions of course is that they have had great success in-state over the last few cycles including landing the top-ranked player in each of the last three. On Friday, the Nittany Lions' landed high-four star prospect Quinton Martin.
Mathis will be the second priority defensive line target to visit the Nittany Lions in the last few days, joining St. Frances Academy DL Trent Wilson. You can read the quotes from Wilson's latest visit, here.
