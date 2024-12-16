Penn State showing interest in FCS transfer wide receiver

Happy Valley Insider has learned that the Penn State Nittany Lions are showing interest in an FCS wide receiver transfer.
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Penn State's matchup with SMU in the College Football Playoff.
Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney talks about how 2025 TE Andrew Olesh fits with Penn State.
Penn State Football is expected to host Texas A&M transfer defensive end Enai White, a Pennsylvania native.
It's officially portal season and Happy Valley Insider has your one stop shop for all things Penn State this offseason.
Penn State 2025 quarterback target and current North Carolina commitment Bryce Baker is ready to make his final decision
