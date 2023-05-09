By winning at least 30 games this season, the Nittany Lions secured back-to-back 30+ win seasons for the first time since 2005-2006 when they won 36 and 39 games respectively under than head coach Robin Petrini.

However, the last two seasons for Crowell and her program have been vastly different. In 2022, the Nittany Lions were 32-22 with a 13-10 record in conference play. Then over the weekend, the Nittany Lions secured their second-straight 30+ win season with two wins over the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette. While they did lose the series finale on Sunday, the Nittany Lions finished the regular season with a 30-15 overall record. In conference play this season, they went 11-11, finishing in the middle of the pack in the conference.

Penn State head softball coach Clarisa Crowell was hired by Penn State in 2021 to take over a struggling program that was having a tough time finding its way. In that first season, the Nittany Lions went just 7-34.

Now, the Nittany Lions will look to make a Big Ten Tournament run starting on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against the Michigan Wolverines. The one-time elite program 26-24 this season including 10-13 in conference play. The winner of the Nittany Lions' matchup with the Wolverines will move on to play the No.2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday.

It will be the first time the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will face off this season. The game will be televised at 1:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Likely on the mound for the Nittany Lions on Wednesday will be senior Bailey Parshall. The Belle Vernon (PA) native has been fantastic all season, collecting a 17-9 record over 36 appearances including 25 starts. Over 158.2 innings pitched,d she's struck out 171 while walking just 26 and collecting a 1.87 ERA to go along with a WHIP of .78. Opponents are hitting just .172 off her this season.

The Nittany Lions' pitching has been elite all season with a team ERA of 2.77 and an opponent's batting average of .194.

On the mound for Michigan will most likely be sophomore Lauren Derkowski. The Illinois native is 18-13 this season in 36 games including 29 starts. Derkowski has posted a 2.11 ERA with 2117 strikeouts and 62 walks in 195.2 innings pitched. She has given up quite a bit of long balls as well, allowing 23 home runs this season.

If the Nittany Lions are going to walk away with a victory on Wednesday, they'll not only need a big start out of Parshall but will also need starts such as infielders Emily Madock and Kaitlyn Morrison to both carry over their strong seasons at the plate. Maddock has been nearly unstoppable with a .456 batting average and 1.032 OPS. Also, be on the lookout for fellow infielder Lexie Black and catcher Cassie Lidmark at the plate.

On the other side, Michigan will be relying on names such as Lexie Blair, Jessica Garmen, and Indiana Langford. All three hit above .300 in the regular season this season. Catcher/first baseman Keke Tholl will be another name to watch out for as she's the Wolverines' best power hitter with 11 home runs and 48 RBI this season.