The Mechanicsville, Virginia native is coming off a career season for the Nittany Lions, recording 29 receptions for 295 yards and seven touchdowns. With Theo Johnson slated to head to the NFL, Johnson will likely be the Nittany Lions' starting tight end in 2024, leading a tight end room that will also feature Kahlil Dinkins , Jerry Cross , Andrew Rappleyea , Joey Schlaffer , and Luke Reynolds .

Penn State will be returning one of their top offensive weapons from this season in 2024. Rising senior tight end Tyler Warren announced on Friday night via social media that he'll be returning for his senior season.

Warren, a former high school quarterback has played in 39 games over his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, recording 44 career receptions for 479 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has two career rushing touchdowns. Notably, out of 13 career touchdowns, four have come in White Out games including two against the Iowa Hawkeyes this season.

His best game of the 2023 season came against Maryland in early November, totaling four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown in a 51-15 win for the Nittany Lions.

Warren and the Nittany Lions will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Nittany Lions are expected to arrive in Atlanta on Saturday.