Where Does Penn State's Early 2027 Recruiting Class Rank?

On Saturday afternoon, Penn State's 2027 recruiting class earned its third commitment of the cycle when elite in-state wide receiver talent Khalil Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions. Taylor's commitment continued Penn State's strong start to their 2027 class .

Taylor's commitment was part of a big Saturday for Penn State. Spell announced that he is shutting down his recruitment. Four-star 2026 running back commit Messiah Mickens made the same announcement. These announcements come on the heels of running backs coach JaJuan Seider leaving for Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish picking up their interest in both Spell and Mickens.

With the trio of Taylor, Spell, and Von Brandt on board, Penn State's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks 2nd nationally in the Rivals team rankings. The only team currently ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions is their Big Ten rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

There is a long way to go in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but Penn State could not be off to a better start. It is also encouraging to see the Nittany Lions already have two of Pennsylvania's top three prospects for 2027 already in their class.

Taylor's commitment is especially encouraging due to the struggles of wide receiver recruiting in recent cycle. While the wide receiver room is trending upward, it still lacks an elite talent. Taylor, along with 2026 commit Jahsiear Rogers, would add that elite talent and skill set to the room.