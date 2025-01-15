Penn State to host elite in-state cornerback later this month

Penn State will once again be hosting elite in-state cornerback prospect Larry Moon for their upcoming January 25 junior day, Happy Valley Insider has learned.
The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania native has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley in his recruitment so far, and this will be his ninth visit to campus. While the Nittany Lions are very much a contender for Moon, it is still early in his recruitment and there is still a long ways to go in his recruitment.
"Every school is standing out to me," Moon told Rivals in November about his recruitment. "They are all opportunities, and I’m looking for a real family and a place I can call home away from home."
In addition to his offer from Penn State, Moon holds over 30 other scholarship offers in his recruitment, including those from Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
While no school has received as many visits as Penn State, Moon has made numerous visits in his recruitment including multiple trips to Michigan State, Ohio State, and Pittsburgh.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board