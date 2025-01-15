Penn State to host elite in-state cornerback later this month

Penn State will once again be hosting elite in-state cornerback prospect Larry Moon for their upcoming January 25 junior day, Happy Valley Insider has learned.

The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania native has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley in his recruitment so far, and this will be his ninth visit to campus. While the Nittany Lions are very much a contender for Moon, it is still early in his recruitment and there is still a long ways to go in his recruitment.

"Every school is standing out to me," Moon told Rivals in November about his recruitment. "They are all opportunities, and I’m looking for a real family and a place I can call home away from home."