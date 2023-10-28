It wasn't pretty but No. 10 Penn State rebounded from their first loss of the season on Saturday to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 33-24. It was a game in which the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing by seven twice in the first half but also found themselves tied late in the fourth quarter after Indiana erased a 10-point second-half deficit.

THE MAJOR TAKEAWAYS

- It was an ugly defensive performance for Penn State on Saturday afternoon, allowing 349 total yards in the game. The first half was especially ugly in which the Nittany Lions allowed a 90-yard touchdown and a 69-yard touchdown in the first half. Overall, Indiana totaled 45.5% of their total yards in the game on those pair of scores. Do what you would like with that information. - Drew Allar bounced back well from his poor performance at Ohio State, completing 20-of-31, for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He did have an extremely bad interception late in the fourth quarter but responded on Penn State's next series with a 59-yard touchdown pass with a perfectly placed pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. - Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen ran the ball well on Saturday with 18 carries for 81 yards. - Sophomore defensive Dani Dennis-Sutton stepped up back in the second half with Chop Robinson out this week. He had an especially big second half which included a strip sack of Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the final minutes that resulted in a safety to put the game out of reach.

Nittany Lions find themselves trailing early...twice

One of the big talking points coming into this week's matchup was how Penn State in the past has responded coming off their first loss of the season. The Nittany Lions have often struggled in these situations and despite James Franklin saying the program was practicing well off the loss and was showing that it was behind them, it certainly didn't appear to be that way on Saturday. While Penn State's defense started strong in their first two defensive drives, posting back-to-back, three-and-outs, the Nittany Lions would then allow a 90-yard touchdown pass from Indiana quarterback Braden Sorsby to wide receiver Dequece Carter who burned safety Zakee Wheatley before winning the foot race to the endzone. The defense would allow a second-long touchdown in the first half when Sorsby found Donovan McCulley, this time wide open on a broken coverage to make it a 14-7 game early in the second quarter. Outside those two plays, the Nittany Lions defense did a quality job in the first half, forcing three, three-and-outs, a turnover on downs, and one interception. That being said, for a defense that has been the strength of this team all season, it was shocking to see them give up one long passing touchdown let alone two. Offensively, the Nittany Lions offense started off very slow and showed much of the issues that plagued them last week in Columbus. The play calling was conservative and uncreative, the offensive lines struggled to block, and the wide receivers struggled to gain separation for much of the afternoon. In their first three drives, the Nittany Lions gained just 23 total yards. They were able to garner a touchdown on their fourth drive, albeit on a short field situation after a muffed Indiana punt. Following their first touchdown, the Nittany Lions had drives of four plays for 16 yards and seven plays for 16 yards, the second drive ending in a 51-yard missed field goal by Alex Felkins. The Nittany Lions would score on their final two drives of the first half, going 59 yards on nine plays after starting at their 41-yard line with Nicholas Singleton punching it in for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. Following a Jaylen Reed interception on the ensuing Indiana drive, the Nittany Lions would get into the Hoosiers' red zone before a Drew Allar intentional grounding penalty pushed the Nittany Lions back. Alex Felkins redeemed himself for his missed field goal by hitting a 50-yard field goal to give Penn State a 17-14 lead heading into halftime. Overall, it was an unimpressive first half for both the Penn State offense and defense but the Nittany Lions were able to find a way to head into halftime with the lead which at the time felt like quite a bit of a win for the Nittany Lions.

Offense starts the second half hot but struggles for both the offense and defense return

In the second half, it looked like Penn State was going to use their two scores prior to halftime as momentum and pull away from the Hoosiers. On the first drive out of the break, the Nittany Lions put together an extremely strong and efficient scoring drive, going 75 yards on 12 plays taking 6:21 off the clock. The drive was capped off with an 18-yard touchdown reception by Theo Johnson who made a contested one-on-one catch in the endzone to give Penn State a two-score lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHRoZSBzdGFydCB0byB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYgdGhhdCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGQmFsbDwvYT4gd2FzIGxv b2tpbmcgZm9yLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veEplazZIWlYxNyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hKZWs2SFpWMTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0JT IFNwb3J0cyBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIPCfj4ggKEBDQlNTcG9ydHNDRkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0ZCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzE4MzMxNzIxNjEwMDc2NDY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

At that moment, it appeared the Nittany Lions were about to cruise to eventual victory but the offensive and defensive struggles would return immediately after. The Nittany Lions' defense on Indiana's first offensive drive of the half would allow the Hoosiers to go 56 yards on 14 plays before a missed field goal attempt bailed the Nittany Lions' defense out. The Penn State offense having the chance to make it a three-score game would go three-and-out on their next possession before Indiana would have an offensive answer of their own. The Hoosiers after starting at their 20-yard line went 80 yards across 12 plays before Sorsby found Omar Cooper Jr across the middle for a first down, however, Cooper would bounce not just one but two Penn State defenders and was able to get into the endzone to make it a 24-21 game. A nervous energy hushed an already subdued Beaver Stadium crowd after Cooper's touchdown. That nervous energy would be turned up to another level just a few minutes later.

Drew Allar's first interception could not have come at a worse time

After being pinned deep in their territory and in need of a long drive, Penn Stat's offense looked to be on the verge of another three-and-out when Drew Allar who has made the smart, safe decision all season, tried to force a ball to his receiver. While under pressure, Allar threw the ball in the vicinity of Dante Cephas as well as tight end Theo Johnson. The pass, however, sailed on Allar, landing in the hands of Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti, giving Indiana possession at Penn State's 21-yard line. With Penn State's defense already allowing long drives of 75 and 56 yards in the second half, there was uncertainty that the Nittany Lions would be able to stop the Hoosiers from taking a lead late in the fourth quarter. Credit to Manny Diaz's unit, however, as they kept the Hoosiers to just four yards on the ensuing possession, forcing a 35-yard field goal that would tie the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmV3IEFsbGFyJiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IGludGVyY2VwdGlvbiBzaW5j ZSBoaWdoIHNjaG9vbCDwn6SvIDxicj48YnI+KHZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0c0NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0ZCPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1BNSXdlYm1qaFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QTUl3ZWJtamhQPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFlhaG9vIFNwb3J0cyAoQFlhaG9vU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lhaG9vU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE4 MzQ0NjEwMDY4NTE3MjI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PLAY OF THE GAME: Allar rises to the moment after first career interception.

After throwing his first career interception, it was fair to wonder how Allar would respond to the adversity. How would Penn State's offense respond to adversity? After all, they were suddenly tied at 24-24 and the offense had been sputtering since taking a 24-14 lead coming out of halftime. Allar and the Nittany Lions responded well, leading to the play of the game. That play came just four plays after his first interception as he threw a perfectly placed pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 56-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Allar placed the ball perfectly into Lambert-Smith's breadbasket who was able to create a sliver of separation against an Indiana defensive back, allowing the speedy wide receiver to take it for the score, giving the Nittany Lions a 31-24 lead with 1:46 remaining. It was a big-time throw by the quarterback who up until that moment, never really showed off his abilities to hit such a pass this season. Whether or not it's a play that allows Penn State's passing attack to begin to open up remains to be seen but for Penn State fans, it was a much-welcomed moment that was a long time coming.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTExBUi4gTEFNQkVSVC1TTUlUSC4gPGJyPjxicj5QZW5uIFN0YXRl IGNvbWluZyB1cCBjbHV0Y2guIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ydWEy MzFSS056Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnVhMjMxUktOejwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDQlMgU3BvcnRzIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxODM0NjM0MzUyODM5 OTIyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dani Dennis-Sutton calls game

Again, big-time players, make big-time players. On Indiana's first play of their ensuing possession, Penn State sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton who may be the most physically gifted pass rusher for the Nittany Lions called game. Coming off the edge, Dennis-Sutton would beat Hoosiers tight end James Bomba with ease before strip-sacking Brendan Sorsby. Multiple Nittany Lions would attempt to scoop up the loose football but were unable to as it kept bouncing and rolling over 15 yards, going all the way out of the back of the endzone resulting in a safety to make it 33-24.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGJhbGwganVzdCB3b3VsZCBub3Qgc3RvcCByb2xsaW5nIPCf mIIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1UwU0FQUW1MMloiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VMFNBUFFtTDJaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMg Q29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCDwn4+IIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0ZCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0c0NGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcx ODM0NzQzNDk0NTA2NTEyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Next Up