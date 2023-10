Penn State's October 21 showdown against Ohio State in Columbus will officially be a noon kickoff and be Fox's Big Noon Kickoff game for week 8. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are both undefeated heading into week seven. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 and are coming off their bye week for the season while Ohio State outlasted Maryland 37-17 thanks to scoring 27 points in the second half.

This will be the second time that Penn State is Fox's top game of the week. The Nittany Lions were also featured as Fox's top game earlier this season in a 30-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIDA3PGJyPjxicj7wn4aaIE9oaW8gU3RhdGU8YnI+8J+TjSBD b2x1bWJ1cywgT2hpbzxicj7wn5eT77iPIFNhdHVyZGF5LCBPY3RvYmVyIDIx PGJyPvCfj5/vuI8gT2hpbyBTdGFkaXVtPGJyPuKMmu+4jyBOb29uPGJyPvCf k7ogRm94PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dl QXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94bm11ZEpOUFpIIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20veG5tdWRKTlBaSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRl IEF0aGxldGljcyAoQEdvUFNVc3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvUFNVc3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzExMzgyNDI0ODAwNjEy NjU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK