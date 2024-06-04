Penn State welcomes three new Nittany Lions to campus
On Monday, Penn State welcomed three new Nittany Lions to campus as 2024 signees RB Corey Smith, OL Donovan Harbour, and safety Dejuan Lane arrived in State College to begin their collegiate careers.
The trio of arrivals means that just two members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class have yet to enroll (but will be doing so in the near future) in four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark and three-star cornerback Kenny Woseley. Both are expected to arrive in Happy Valley by the end of the month.
Here is what we said about each player in our early signing day central back in December.
The Process: Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions in April shortly before teammate Corey Smith decided to join him in Happy Valley. Harbour fell in love with Penn State on a visit in April and from there it was history. He would soon commit to the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others
What Penn State is getting in Harbour: Harbour projects to a guard for the Nittany Lions at the next level and while he will need some time to continue in his development and work out the kinks, there is a ton of potential in the Wisconsin native. Based on the recent work of Phil Trautwein, Penn State fans should be excited about the potential that Habour brings to the Nittany Lions but again, patience will be very much needed in his development.
The Process: Penn State surprised some by going into Wisconsin and nabbing Corey Smith but for the four-star running back, it was an easy choice. "Before I even went up my first time, I knew I was going to commit there. I went up the for the second time for the spring game and I basically knew I was going to commit," he said bout his recruitment. he chose the Nittany Lions over Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and others.
What Penn State is getting in Smith: Unfortunately, an injury limited Smith's senior season but the Wisconsin native is still a highly-touted prospect who is a hard-nosed, tough runner who excels between the tackles but also has the speed to hit the outside and turn the corner.
The Process: Lane isn't a prospect who talked much during his recruitment so it was a mostly quiet one, that being said, the Gilman School product was a priority target in the cycle for the Nittany Lions at safety and among their top defensive prospect targets overall. Their hard work paid off in June when Lane committed to the Nittany Lions shortly after an official visit.
What Penn State is getting in Lane: Lane is a high-upside safety who could potentially grow into a linebacker at the next level as well. A hard-hitting prospect who has great size already and the athleticism and speed to go along with it. Plays strong coverage but also is strong running downhill and playing against the run. The rich get richer with Lane and Penn State's safety room.
--------------------------------------------------------------
