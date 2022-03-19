Penn State wins the 2022 NCAA Wrestling National Championship

Penn State has restored the natural order of things in the NCAA Wrestling landscape.

After a series of results in Saturday morning's placement matches, the Michigan Wolverines were mathematically eliminated from contention at the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Detroit, meaning the Nittany Lions are once again your national champions.

Penn State is not yet done, with five individuals set to wrestle for championships at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN. But the team title is the Nittany Lions' 9th in 11 years, all under head coach Cael Sanderson.

Stay tuned to more on that and tonight's matches in the days to come on Nittany Nation.



