The Pittsburgh native recorded just 22 receptions this season for 246 yards and two touchdowns after recording 145 receptions for 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns at Kent State from 2019 through 2022. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to enter the transfer portal after less than a year with the Nittany Lions. The former Kent State standout entered the portal on January 3rd. Pete Nakos was the first to report the development.

Penn State had hoped Cephas would be able to enroll on campus last January but issues in the transferring process from Kent State to Penn State forced Cephas to enroll in June.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound wide receiver struggled to find consistency on the field. Overall, he recorded 351 total snaps over the course of the season including 197 passing snaps. After recording a season-high 58 snaps against Michigan, Cephas recorded just 47 snaps over the Nittany Lions final two regular season games against Rutgers and Michigan State. He did not appear in the Chick-fil-A Bowl against Ole Miss.

"Everything's an open competition every week," Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Cephas's absence in the Peach Bowl. "And the depth chart reflects that. Then obviously when you're in a bowl situation and you've got three weeks, there's a lot of movement that can occur in three weeks."