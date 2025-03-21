Penn State Wrestling Posts Perfect Record on Day 1 of NCAA Championships

Penn State Wrestling had a historic showing at the 2024 NCAA Championships last year, including posting a recording breaking team score.

Entering this year's championships in Philadelphia, it has been considered all but a forgone conclusion that the Nittany Lions would claim another team title and multiple individual titles, the only question was, what other impressive feats would Cael Sanderson's juggernaut program do this year?

The college wrestling world got its answer quickly as, on Thursday, the Nittany Lions over the first two sessions of the NCAA Championships posted a historic and perfect 20-0 record. Believed to be potentially the first time in NCAA Championships history, the Nittany Lions won each of their 20 matches on Friday with each of their 10 wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals.

Furthermore, the Nittany Lions allowed just one takedown across their 20 matches, that lone takedown coming in Braeden Davis's opening matchup, meaning the Nittany Lions won 19 straight matches without allowing a single takedown.