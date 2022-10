As a season ticket holder with my Dad for going on our 12th season together, we are a prime example of this and, while the first match in Rec Hall is about two weeks away, we still like to have things figured out well before now.

After the Wrestling team at Penn State made the decision to transition to a fully-digital ticketing platform that requires a download of the GoPSUSports app, ticketing has not been as smooth for those of us who like to have things early.

With that being said, I decided to reach out to the Ticketing Office at Penn State to get an update, and received the following message:

"We are anticipating tickets to be made available on the app end of October/early November. Emails will go out letting ticket holders know once those are ready to be managed."

Just remain patient for now, as the tickets are set to arrive on the app within the next week or so.

Penn State opens its 2022-23 Dual Meet season against Lock Haven in State College at Rec Hall on November 11 at 7 P.M. That's just over 15 days away as I write this!