Published Nov 3, 2024
PREVIEW: Penn State Basketball set to open season versus Binghamton
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Basketball is back as they welcome Binghamton to the Bryce Jordan Center to open up the 2024-25 college basketball season.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN+

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Binghamton Bearcats

WHEN: Monday at 7:30pm ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: N/A

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

Table Name
TEAM2023-24 NET RANKING2023-24 ESPN BPIKENPOMT-RANK

Penn State

86

84

61

74

Binghamton

274

243

311

335

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 BINGHAMTON RECORD: 17-16 (7-9) / Notable wins against Howard, Merrimack (x2) and Stony Brook.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

