football

PREVIEW: Penn State Football faces tough test versus No. 5 Michigan

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew have a tough one this week as they are taking on No. 5 Michigan this weekend out in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME INFORMATION

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines

WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || FOX

WHERE: Michigan Stadium (107,601) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

SPREAD: Michigan -7 || Over/Under 52pts

SERIES RECORD: Michigan leads the series (15-10)

2021 MICHIGAN BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 12-2 (8-1)

POINTS PER GAME: 35.8

POINTS AGAINST: 17.4

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 228.7

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 214.4

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 204.4

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 126.4

NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- QB JJ McCarthy (94-of-120 for 1,152yds / 9 TDs)

-- RB Blake Corum (118 car. for 735yds / 11 TDs)

-- WR Ronnie Bell (30 rec. for 390yds / 1 TD)

NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Junior Colson (19 total tackles / 1 sack)

-- DB Rod Moore (15 total tackles / 2INTs)

NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON SPECIAL TEAMS...

-- K Jake Moody (FG Long of 52yds)

-- P Brad Robbins (831 punt yards, Long of 62yds)

NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....

