PREVIEW: Penn State Football faces tough test versus No. 5 Michigan
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew have a tough one this week as they are taking on No. 5 Michigan this weekend out in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines
WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || FOX
WHERE: Michigan Stadium (107,601) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
SPREAD: Michigan -7 || Over/Under 52pts
SERIES RECORD: Michigan leads the series (15-10)
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- WEEKLY INJURY REPORT
- NCAA 14 SIM -- PENN STATE VS MICHIGAN
- QUICK HITS: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES EDITION
- VIDEO: HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS UM MATCHUP
- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW UM MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 MICHIGAN BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 12-2 (8-1)
POINTS PER GAME: 35.8
POINTS AGAINST: 17.4
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 228.7
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 214.4
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 204.4
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 126.4
NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB JJ McCarthy (94-of-120 for 1,152yds / 9 TDs)
-- RB Blake Corum (118 car. for 735yds / 11 TDs)
-- WR Ronnie Bell (30 rec. for 390yds / 1 TD)
NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Junior Colson (19 total tackles / 1 sack)
-- DB Rod Moore (15 total tackles / 2INTs)
NOTABLE WOLVERINES ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Jake Moody (FG Long of 52yds)
-- P Brad Robbins (831 punt yards, Long of 62yds)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board