PREVIEW: Penn State heads out to the Midwest to face Indiana

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

Penn State Football hopes to get back in the win column this week as they head to the road to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers out in Bloomington, Indiana.

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME INFORMATION

WHO: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 ET || ABC

WHERE: Memorial Stadium (52,9549) -- Bloomington, Indiana

SPREAD: Penn State -14.0 || Over/Under: 51.0pts

SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series 23-2

PREGAME COVERAGE....

- WEEKLY INJURY REPORT

- KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

- PENN STATE ENTERS CFB PLAYOFFS AT NO. 15

- PENN STATE WEDNESDAY PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

- SHOULD FRESHMAN DREW ALLAR BE QB1 THIS WEEK

.- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEWS INDIANA

- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS

2022 INDIANA BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 3-5 (1-4)

POINTS PER GAME: 24.5

POINTS AGAINST: 30.6

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 265.3

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 80.4

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 259.5

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 154.6

NOTABLE HOOSIERS ON OFFENSE....

-- QB Connor Bazelak (208-of-379 for 2,099 yards / 12 TDS)

-- RB Shaun Shivers (103 car. for 405 yards / 9 TDs)

-- WR Cam Camper (465 rec. for 569 yards / 2 TDs)

NOTABLE HOOSIERS ON DEFENSE....

-- LB Aaron Casey (65 total tackles)

-- LB Cam Jones (54 total tackles)

NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

