PREVIEW: Penn State set to take on Minnesota in Whiteout Game
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to town for the program's annual Whiteout game.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
WHEN: Saturday at 7:30pm EST || ABC
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Penn State -4.0 || Over/Under: 44.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series 9-6
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- PENN STATE PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS
- QUICK HITS: MINNESTOA GOLDEN GOPHERS EDITION
- VIDEO: HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS MINNY MATCHUP
- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW MINNY MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 MINNESOTA BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 9-4 (6-3)
POINTS PER GAME: 25.5
POINTS AGAINST: 17.3
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 162.0
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 198.1
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 181.2
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 97.5
NOTABLE GOLDEN GOPHERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB Tanner Morgan (83-of-124 for 1,164 yards / 7 TDs)
-- RB Mohamed Ibrahim (104 car. for 707 yards / 9 TDs)
-- WR Brevyn Spann-Ford (18 rec. for 252 yards / 1 TD)
NOTABLE GOLDEN GOPHERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Mariano Sori-Marin (39 total tackles / 1 sack)
-- DB Tyler Nubin (28 total tackles / 1INT)
NOTABLE GOLDEN GOPHERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Matthew Trickett (longest of 46 yards)
-- P Mark Crawford (477 yards, longest punt of 46 yards)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board