Nittany Nation lead writer Dylan Callagahan-Croley alongside co-hosts Marty Leap and Anthony Hazan discuss Penn State hiring Marques Hagans as the new wide receivers coach along with transfer portal additions Dante Cephas and Malik McClain joining the room.

