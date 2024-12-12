Published Dec 12, 2024
PSU Pod: Breaking down Penn State's Portal Visitors + KJ Winston to the NFL
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan break down the upcoming Transfer Portal visitors for Penn State over these next two weeks in WR Eric Rivers (0:40), WR Reggie Virgil (4:50), OT Teague Anderson (8:01), DT David Blay (11:15) and DT Bear Alexander (13:01).

The guys then offer their gut feeling on the Nittany Lions chances with each (17:10) and then wrap up today talking about DB Kevin Winston Jr. declaring for the NFL (20:17).

