Advertisement
Published Oct 7, 2024
PSU POD: Final Thoughts on Penn State / UCLA + Quick Lookahead to USC
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan break down everything they saw in a rewatch of Penn State's 27-11 win over UCLA (0:20), the team's slow start (3:04) and break down the run game with and without Nick Singleton (5:29).

They close by taking an early look at this upcoming opponent in the USC Trojans (18:20).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement