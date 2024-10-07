PSU POD: Final Thoughts on Penn State / UCLA + Quick Lookahead to USC

Richie and Dylan break down everything they saw in a rewatch of Penn State's 27-11 win over UCLA (0:20), the team's slow start (3:04) and break down the run game with and without Nick Singleton (5:29).
They close by taking an early look at this upcoming opponent in the USC Trojans (18:20).
