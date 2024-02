Richie and Dylan offer their reaction to the four new position switches revealed today with the latest update to the Penn State Football roster (0:17).

They go one by one breaking down each of them, starting with Abdul Carter to defensive end (0:50), Tyrece Mills to linebacker (4:08), Lamont Payne to safety (5:44) and Mehki Flowers to wide receiver (7:15).

The guys then wrap things up with a new official visitor coming from Hawaii to see State College in June (11:20) and the latest updated weights for the freshmen class (12:26).