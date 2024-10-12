PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC

Advertisement

in other news

Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season

Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season

HVI has the latest on how the class of 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this high school season.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans

Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans

Ryan Young of TrojanSports joins us to help preview Saturday's matchup with USC from behind enemy lines

Premium content
 • Marty Leap
PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

The PSU 365 Podcast breaks down the 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling Schedule, talk lineup predictions and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State at USC: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Penn State at USC: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's home matchup against the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon.

 • Dub Jellison
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Six

Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Six

Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season

Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season

HVI has the latest on how the class of 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this high school season.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans

Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans

Ryan Young of TrojanSports joins us to help preview Saturday's matchup with USC from behind enemy lines

Premium content
 • Marty Leap
PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

The PSU 365 Podcast breaks down the 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling Schedule, talk lineup predictions and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Published Oct 12, 2024
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Happy Valley Insider senior writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley recaps Penn State Football’s thrilling 33-30 overtime over versus the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon inside of the LA Memorial Coliseum.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement