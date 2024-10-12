PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC

in other news
Tracking how the 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this season
HVI has the latest on how the class of 2025 Penn State Football recruits perform this high school season.
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans
Ryan Young of TrojanSports joins us to help preview Saturday's matchup with USC from behind enemy lines
PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions
The PSU 365 Podcast breaks down the 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling Schedule, talk lineup predictions and more.
Penn State at USC: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's home matchup against the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon.
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Six
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
Happy Valley Insider senior writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley recaps Penn State Football’s thrilling 33-30 overtime over versus the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon inside of the LA Memorial Coliseum.
