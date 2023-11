The Happy Valley Insider crew, Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callaghan-Croley preview the upcoming #Maryland game (0:51), rant about the lack of WR production (11:20) and offer their game predictions (14:45).

They then dive into the new look 2024 schedule (17:42), predict #PennState's record in 2024 and pick which game will be the White Out (24:21).