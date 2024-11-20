PSU Pod: Minnesota / Penn State Football Game Preview

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew of Dylan, Marty and Anthony as they preview Penn State Football’s upcoming Saturday afternoon game against Minnesota.
The guys start with the new College Football Playoff Rankings (0:33) and then offer final thoughts on Purdue (8:18). After that they go in depth on the Minnesota matchup (19:12) and offer final score predictions (41:04).
