Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Six

Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State vs USC: Three keys to victory for the Nittany Lions

Three keys for the No.4 Nittany Lions against the Trojans on Saturday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The PSU 365 Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to preview this Saturday's Penn State / USC game.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Penn State and USC projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and USC Trojans starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 12, 2024
PSU Pod: Penn State Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Join the Happy Valley Insider crew as they recap Penn State Football’s victory over the USC Trojans in week four of the 2024 College Football season.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

