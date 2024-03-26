Penn State Basketball got some good news today as forward Puff Johnson announced he plans to return to the program for one last season with the Nittany Lions.

As a fourth-year player this past season, Johnson had his best year yet and averaged 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game, all of which were considered career highs for him. Now he did this all while shooting 42.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Now this past season, Johnson was in and out of the starting lineup, but remained a key rotational piece appearing in 29 total games. Expect a similar role for him

With Johnson's return, Penn State Basketball now has four open scholarships remaining.