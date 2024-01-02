Reclassified class of 2025 prospect Kevyn Humes has set five official visits for January and February. The now, class of 2024 prospect will be taking visits to Syracuse, Penn State, USC, Notre Dame, and Florida over the next few weeks with Maryland also in the mix to receive a potential visit.

Penn State and Notre Dame were both a part of Humes' top five when he was still a member of the 2025 recruiting class alongside Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama. USC and Florida have both recently offered the Baltimore native while Syracuse has entered the mix following the hiring of Fran Brown as the Orange's head coach. Brown was the primary recruiter for Humes during his time at Georgia.

Humes will begin his official visit schedule with a trip to Syracuse from January 12-14 before heading to Happy Valley a week later from January 19-21.

After spending time with the Nittany Lions, Humes will visit USC from January 22-24 before making a trip to Notre Dame on January 26-28. He'll finish up his official visit schedule with a trip to Gainesville to visit the Florida Gators on February 2-4. There is no date set for a potential trip to Maryland.