Recruiting Notebook: Recapping the Rivals Philadelphia Camp

Just like every other year, the Northeast Rivals Camp was jam packed with talented prospects that have offers from schools all across the country. Not to mention it also featured a good amount of Penn State Football targets in the 2023 class and beyond as guys like Michael Van Buren, Jabree Coleman, Neeo Avery, Keylen Adams, Jaylen McClain and more. There was also even a top PSU wrestling target in attendance in two sport star Jimmy Mullen. The Nittany Nation crew gives their impressions on the latest recruit scoop and how each prospect performed below.

Easily one of the best quarterbacks at the camp this weekend was Rivals150 / St. Frances Academy QB Michael Van Buren. Now he recently earned an offer from Alabama and look out for him to take a visit down there this summer. However the other school that he spoke very highly of was the one on the hoodie he was rocking and that was Penn State, as he has built a very close bond with offensive analyst Danny O'Brien. Now 2024 quarterback recruiting is getting very interesting for the Nittany Lions. Right now you could argue PSU might be in the lead for Van Buren, but they are also near the top for the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the class in Jadyn Davis. Both have told Rivals that they hope to be back in State College soon as Van Buren plans on visiting again this summer and Davis recently told Adam Friedman he will 100% be at this year's Whiteout game. Could this be a case of who commits first? Will it be another two quarterback class for OC Mike Yurcich and crew? Only time will tell, but both Van Buren and Davis plan on making their decision following their upcoming junior seasons of high school football, so stay tuned!

One of the youngest recruits at camp this past weekend was Imhotep's Jabree Coleman, but don't let his age fool you as he was easily one of the top backs, earning himself an Rivals Underclassmen Challenge invite. The 2025 running back is still very early into his recruiting process, but he already projects to be one of the top RBs in his class, as he already holds 16 scholarship offers. However he told Rivals that Penn State and Rutgers are standing out the most to him. He took a visit to campus this past April and is very high on RBs coach Ja'Juan Seider and his teaching techniques that he saw in the positional meetings. As stated above, it's very early in Coleman's recruitment, but PSU is in a good place early on.

With already four Virginia recruits committed to Penn State in the 2023 class, the Nittany Lions are hoping to continue that trend in 2024 as they are already one of the schools standing out for four-star Virginia WR Keylen Adams. Now Adams has never visited campus yet, but he is hoping to schedule a trip up to State College soon. Along with Penn State, Adams is also hearing a lot from UNC, as he has already been to their campus a few times over the past year, including a recent trip to their spring game. Getting Adams to campus soon will be a priority for PSU as he plans on making a July commitment with the Tarheels being the favorite at the moment.

The Good Counsel (Md.) product is up to 13 scholarship offers and has already made a few visits this year to a couple of the local schools in Maryland and Penn State. Right now he is in no rush to decide, but expect PSU to be in the one until a decision is made as Altuner told Rivals that if he had to make a top list right now that the Nittany Lions would be in it.

The nation's No. 37 overall ranked recruit in the 2024 class Omillio Agard walked away with the defensive back MVP award as he was locking down just about every receiver that went against him on Sunday. He is very high on Penn State was supposed to visit this past spring, but plans changed and the visit had to be rescheduled. He is now expected to be on campus next weekend on May 21st for a unofficial visit to State College. Stay tuned as Nittany Nation will have more on Agard immediately following his trip to campus.

The North Jersey product is hearing from a ton of schools as he is already up to 21 offers, but at the moment he is hearing the most from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse. Now he took a trip to Penn State this spring and really enjoyed the trip. Look for him to try and get up there again as he has already confirmed that he will be visiting Alabama, Georgia and Michigan this summer. McClain is a long way away from a decision, as he wants the whole process to play out, but expect PSU to be in this one for the long haul as they will try to keep him close to home.

Former Penn State commit Neeo Avery was in attendance on Sunday, but obviously did not participate as he is still recovering from his ACL injury not too long ago. While the Nittany Lions are still reaching out a little bit, but he has decided to shift his focus elsewhere. Right now he has an unofficial visit to Oregon this upcoming week and an official visit to Kentucky on June 17th. Look for Avery to make a decision some time during his senior year of high school football.