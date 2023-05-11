Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Five programs that should be pleased
COPPELL, Texas - The fifth regional stop of the Rivals Camp Series was held in the Dallas area last weekend and top regional prospects showed out. Here are the five teams that should be pleased, based on what recruits said and how top targets and commits performed.
MORE FROM DALLAS: Stock Report | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney Awards | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Video: OL vs. DL part one | Video: OL vs DL part two | Video: WRs vs. DBs part one
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
OKLAHOMA
If the quarterback play at Sunday’s camp was any indication, the Sooners will continue to be in good hands. Four-star Michael Hawkins was the position MVP and 2025 high three-star commit Kevin Sperry was one of the best QBs at the event as well.
Wide receiver Andrew Marsh, a four-star in the 2025 class, was outstanding as well and one of the biggest stars was 2025 four-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who spoke very highly of position coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
Four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who looks like he’s chiseled from stone, was wearing Oklahoma gloves and it looks like a two-team race between the Sooners and Texas A&M and then numerous defensive backs including Zadian Gentry, talked highly about OU as well.
Even four-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana delivered good news for the Sooners as he plans to visit Norman in June. There are some whispers that Oklahoma could be higher in his recruitment than some others believe.
*****
PENN STATE
If there was one out-of-region school that at least a few high-level prospects were talking about during the camp, it was Penn State.
Four-star 2025 running back commit Kiandrea Barker won the position MVP award and he said he loved the Nittany Lions so much because it’s RBU and he could be the next big back in their backfield.
Another player to watch with Penn State is 2025 four-star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., as he has the Nittany Lions, Tennessee and TCU as his three early front-runners. A recent visit to Happy Valley definitely impressed him.
Although Penn State is a long shot for 2025 four-star OL Michael Fasusi, he did mention the Big Ten power as he could take a visit there as well. For a team that doesn’t do a tremendous amount of recruiting in Texas, Penn State was mentioned often.
*****
TEXAS
It’s no surprise that plenty of top prospects talked highly about Texas before the camp and then delivered on the field once things heated up.
During the offensive and defensive line portion early in the day, 2025 four-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi dominated and he’s visiting Austin this weekend. He was highly complimentary of coach Steve Sarkisian and especially position coach Kyle Flood as the Longhorns stay in the mix.
On the defensive line, four-star edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley said Texas was one of his favorites although it still feels early in his recruitment. Four-star Dominick McKinley did not participate in the camp but he’s planning to be in Austin in June as a part of four visits so that can’t be bad news, either.
Two receivers also talked highly of Texas - and the Longhorns are very much involved with both - as 2025 four-star standouts Andrew Marsh and Taz Williams Jr. are two of the best in-state recruits in that cycle.
*****
TEXAS A&M
One of the top performers at the entire camp was Dealyn Evans on the defensive line as he looks like a future star in College Station as he’s already committed to the Aggies. Evans was unstoppable, especially inside, but the Longview (Texas) Pine Tree standout also looked good coming off the edge.
Many other elite prospects mentioned Texas A&M as the Aggies continue to recruit well and just need to turn the corner with their on-field performance.
Staying on defense, 2025 four-star edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan has Texas A&M and Texas Tech as his early top two and 2025 four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins has A&M and Oklahoma highest on his list.
Four-star Dominick McKinley will visit College Station in June, 2025 physical linebacker Elijah Barnes talked of the Aggies highly and another prospect to watch for Texas A&M is high three-star OL Coen Echols from Katy, Texas.
*****
TEXAS TECH
Second-year coach Joey McGuire has brought excitement back to Texas Tech and at Sunday’s camp that was evident by some of the top prospects talking highly about the Red Raiders.
High three-star commit Cheta Ofili was one of the most intriguing prospects at the event as he worked as an edge rusher and also has the speed to play in space. He’s developed physically but lean so adding mass to compete in the Big 12 will be a priority.
At the time, three-star offensive lineman Jacob Ponton was not committed to Texas Tech but he has size, length and power on the outside and he had an impressive showing as well. Coen Echols and Kamauryn Morgan were two other in-state recruits who spoke highly of the Red Raiders but not the only ones.