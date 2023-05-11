OKLAHOMA

Kevin Sperry

If the quarterback play at Sunday’s camp was any indication, the Sooners will continue to be in good hands. Four-star Michael Hawkins was the position MVP and 2025 high three-star commit Kevin Sperry was one of the best QBs at the event as well. Wide receiver Andrew Marsh, a four-star in the 2025 class, was outstanding as well and one of the biggest stars was 2025 four-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who spoke very highly of position coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who looks like he’s chiseled from stone, was wearing Oklahoma gloves and it looks like a two-team race between the Sooners and Texas A&M and then numerous defensive backs including Zadian Gentry, talked highly about OU as well. Even four-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana delivered good news for the Sooners as he plans to visit Norman in June. There are some whispers that Oklahoma could be higher in his recruitment than some others believe.

PENN STATE

Kiandrea Barker

If there was one out-of-region school that at least a few high-level prospects were talking about during the camp, it was Penn State. Four-star 2025 running back commit Kiandrea Barker won the position MVP award and he said he loved the Nittany Lions so much because it’s RBU and he could be the next big back in their backfield. Another player to watch with Penn State is 2025 four-star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., as he has the Nittany Lions, Tennessee and TCU as his three early front-runners. A recent visit to Happy Valley definitely impressed him. Although Penn State is a long shot for 2025 four-star OL Michael Fasusi, he did mention the Big Ten power as he could take a visit there as well. For a team that doesn’t do a tremendous amount of recruiting in Texas, Penn State was mentioned often.

TEXAS

Michael Fasusi

It’s no surprise that plenty of top prospects talked highly about Texas before the camp and then delivered on the field once things heated up. During the offensive and defensive line portion early in the day, 2025 four-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi dominated and he’s visiting Austin this weekend. He was highly complimentary of coach Steve Sarkisian and especially position coach Kyle Flood as the Longhorns stay in the mix. On the defensive line, four-star edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley said Texas was one of his favorites although it still feels early in his recruitment. Four-star Dominick McKinley did not participate in the camp but he’s planning to be in Austin in June as a part of four visits so that can’t be bad news, either. Two receivers also talked highly of Texas - and the Longhorns are very much involved with both - as 2025 four-star standouts Andrew Marsh and Taz Williams Jr. are two of the best in-state recruits in that cycle.

TEXAS A&M

Dealyn Evans

One of the top performers at the entire camp was Dealyn Evans on the defensive line as he looks like a future star in College Station as he’s already committed to the Aggies. Evans was unstoppable, especially inside, but the Longview (Texas) Pine Tree standout also looked good coming off the edge. Many other elite prospects mentioned Texas A&M as the Aggies continue to recruit well and just need to turn the corner with their on-field performance. Staying on defense, 2025 four-star edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan has Texas A&M and Texas Tech as his early top two and 2025 four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins has A&M and Oklahoma highest on his list. Four-star Dominick McKinley will visit College Station in June, 2025 physical linebacker Elijah Barnes talked of the Aggies highly and another prospect to watch for Texas A&M is high three-star OL Coen Echols from Katy, Texas.

TEXAS TECH

Cheta Ofili