Sean Clifford named to Manning Award watch list

The honor marks the fifth watchlist that Clifford has been named to this preseason. He has also been named to the watchlists for the Davey O'Brien Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Penn State sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has found himself on another preseason watch list. On Monday, the Cincinnati (OH) native was of 30 quarterbacks across the country to be named to the Manning Award watch list.

Clifford is set to enter his fourth year as Penn State's starting quarterback. Throughout his career, he's completed 60.4% of his passes for 7,839 yards and 62 touchdowns. With 38 career games played and 33 starts, Clifford is near the top of every major passing stat leaderboard in Penn State history. He currently ranks second in passing touchdowns with his 62 touchdowns, 15 behind Trace McSorley. He ranks third in passing yards and is just 2,060 yards behind Trace McSorley's all-time record of 9,899. As long as he's able to stay healthy this season, Clifford will have a strong chance at finding himself at the top of all of Penn State's passing leaderboards.

Last season, Clifford completed 62% of his passes for 2,912 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions.



Clifford and the Nittany Lions will look to start their season off on the right foot on September 1 when they open up their 2022 season against the Purdue Boilermakers.