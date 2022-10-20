The No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions play one more non-conference series before starting Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will face-off against the St. Thomas Tommies. Penn State (4-0-0) swept the Tommies last year on the road in very dominating fashion. Penn State swept the Mercyhurst Lakers in a home-and-home series last week. In that series, more Nittany Lions got on the scoresheet for the first time. Ben Schoen and freshman Dylan Gratton each got their first tallies in Game 1, where Penn State ended up winning 6-3. Tyler Paquette and Paul DeNaples also scored their first goals of the season in Game 2 in the 4-1 win.

Right now, Penn State leads the nation with 5.5 goals per game. Along with the scoring depth that the Nittany Lions boast, the veteran leadership is what separates them from the Tommies. "We're old. We have experience. We have guys that know how to win," Schoen said. "For the sophomores and freshmen, it's just sticking with what they've done in the past and the success they've had. We're just going to keep moving forward with the leaders we have."

Head coach Guy Gadowsky will have to juggle the defensive pairings this week. Freshman defenseman Carter Schade was injured in the second period at Mercyhurst after taking a hit that kept him out for the rest of the game. Schade, who only has one assist through four games, has been playing alongside Jimmy Dowd Jr. Gadowsky said that the injury is an upper-body injury and he is day-to-day. With Schade's questionable status for Thursday, senior defenseman Kenny Johnson will likely make his season debut on the left side with Dowd Jr. The Lions are still without Chase McLane, who is still dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained last year.