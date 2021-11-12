STAFF PREDICTIONS: Penn State versus No. 6 Michigan

It is almost Saturday, which means it's almost time for kickoff between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines over in Beaver Stadium (State College, PA).

Richie Schnyderite - PSU Rivals Publisher (Penn State: 28 / Michigan: 17)

THE SKINNY: Now with that being said, Corum is dinged up and isn't 100% a full go yet it seems, which means if Penn State can stop Haskins on the ground then it will be up to QB Cade McNamara to try and lead the Wolverines to victory, which I don't see happening.

I've watched Michigan a few different times this season and I'm just not sold on them. They haven't played anyone really that good yet and in the one game they played a solid Michigan State team, they lost. Now, do they have a pretty good rushing attack? Yes, one of the best in the country as Haasan Haskins and Blake Corum have combined for over 1600 yards this season. However, Corum is dinged and doesn't sound like he will be 100% thus making Haskins carry the load. If Penn State can stop the rushing attack, then I can't see any way Wolverines QB Cade McNamara being good enough to do much of anything against a potent Penn State secondary.

Clay Sauertieg- PSU Rivals Beat Writer (Penn State: 23 / Michigan: 21)

THE SKINNY: Early in the week, I had the feeling that UM would win this one going away. But as the week has gone on and I’ve looked into it more, I’ve slowly but surely gone the other way. If Penn State can even remotely contain the run, Michigan’s ability to create explosive plays is severely neutered. Combine that with Sean Clifford getting more and more healthy and I think Penn State could eek this one out, especially with a hostile home crowd.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - PSU Rivals Staff Writer (Penn State: 23 / Maryland: 20)

THE SKINNY: This is a really tough one to pick, the only thing I know is that I love the under in this one. That being said, at the end of the day, I think the difference in this one is going to be Penn State's ability to slow down the run enough and therefore forcing Cade McNamara to try and beat this Nittany Lions' secondary.

If Blake Corum is a no go which seems likely at this moment, that will be a really tough piece to replace for the Wolverines offensively. That's not even to mention the injuries to A.J Henning and Andrel Anthony. Jim Harbaugh said this week that they all have an opportunity to play this weekend but how much of that is coach speak? We'll find out for sure at noon on Saturday.

In the end, I think Penn State wins this one in a defensive struggle for the most part. I do believe the Nittany Lions' offense will have a solid day overall but this is a strong Michigan defense that will give the Nittany Lions quite a bit of trouble upfront. The rushing attack will probably be subpar once again but as long as the offensive line can give Clifford enough time and keep him off the ground, for the most part, Penn State's offense should have enough to get this one done while the defense gives Michigan's run offense fits and the secondary keeps the hobbled Wolverines' passing game in check.

JOSH HENSCKE- Michigna-Rivals Publisher (Michigan: 28 / Penn State: 24)

THE SKINNY: I think the Wolverines are getting Penn State at the right time. I don’t really know what kind of Sean Clifford the Wolverines defense is going to see and I think that’s going to be the difference maker in this one.