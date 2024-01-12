Over the last few days here at Happy Valley Insider, we have been working hard and diligently on putting together comprehensive lists of Penn State's upcoming junior day visitors lists. On Thursday, those visitors list saw quite a bit of growth with multiple prospects confirming both to us and on social media that they'll be in attendance for one of Penn Staet's upcoming media days.



The three newest additions to the list include Maryland wide receiver Brandon Finney, Texas offensive guard and Rivals250 prospect Connor Carty, and Michigan tight end Jayden Savoury.

A prospect out of McDonough, a program that has been very fruitful for the Nittany Lions over the years and is also the home of wide receiver Jeff Exinor. As first reported on Happy Valley Insider, Exinor will be in attendance for Penn State's February 3 weekend. Top defensive lineman target Trent Wilson sets return visit to Penn State Finney while not as highly touted as his teammate still has a quality offer sheet thus far with Charlotte, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UNLV, and Virginia Tech all extending offers.

One of the higher-rated prospects to announce their attendance for a Penn State junior day, Carty will be on campus on January 27. He's also set to visit Texas and Texas A&M. The Prospect (TX) native holds 20 offers after being offered by Penn State last week. While it's too early to gauge how interested the Texas native is in the Nittany Lions, the willingness to make a trip that quickly after being offered is a promising early sign for the Nittany Lions if they want to be in this recruitment potentially long-term.