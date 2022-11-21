There was a lot to digest in No. 6 Penn State's split against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans. Penn State took Game 1 4-3 in the final seconds, but Michigan State responded with a 7-3 blowout the following night. "They were excellent and we weren't," coach Guy Gadowsky said after Saturday's game. "They beat us in pretty much every way." The last time Penn State (11-3, 5-3-1) surrendered seven or more goals was February, 2022 when it fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-2. "Sometimes you're gonna have games like that. I'd say that was our first one we got beaten by that kind of margin," Kevin Wall said. Even the best teams in college hockey have the occasional blowout game. It is not fun in the moment, but there are things to build upon moving forward. Here are three things that stood out in the series.

1. Poor defensive zone play

Defensive zone play means a lot of things. Puck management, defensive zone coverage, breakouts and goaltending are all part of the equation. Penn State struggled in all four facets. The Nittany Lions really struggled managing the puck in the defensive zone. There were too many failed clears and couldn't connect on outlet passes on the breakout. Michigan State forced lots of turnovers because of its aggressive forecheck and the Lions' defense failed evade the pressure. This left Liam Souliere and Noah Grannan out to dry numerous times. Souliere was pulled from the cage after surrendering three goals on six shots in Game 2.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIGZvciBEYXZpZHNvbiBtYWtlcyBp dCAyLTAgU3BhcnRhbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FvUm9BSENK YkIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Rb1JvQUhDSmJCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEhvY2tleSAoQE1TVV9Ib2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0hvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDEz MTcxNzM5MTk5NDg4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"They were able to get a lot of traffic [in front of Souliere]," Gadowsky said. "It's hard to stop what you don't see. The change in Souliere was designed for the team effect." Grannan was under a lot of pressure and came up with timely saves. He ended up making 21 saves in his third collegiate appearance.

2. Lack of production from top players

When Penn State started its season, the line of Ture Linden, Ryan Kirwan and Wall combined for 24 points in the first three series. Since conference play started, that trio has only combined for five points. Kirwan was a healthy scratch in Game 2 of the series after he was put on a line with Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev in Game 1. The sophomore forward has not scored a goal in eight straight games. "I think that we have great expectations for him," Gadowsky said. "He'd be the first one to tell you that he hasn't been playing to his expectations or ours. Sometimes players need a little bit of reset to help." Linden only has one goal, which came in Penn State's 3-0 win over Michigan, and no points in his last five games. His lack of production since Big Ten play started is very concerning considering how dominant of a player he was at the start of the season and last year with RPI, where he led the ECAC with 39 points. Wall has four points in conference play (three goals, one assist). His latest goal was the third goal of a three-goal comeback in Game 2. It is good to see the Nittany Lions get production from players who normally don't get on the scoresheet. Guys like Xander Lamppa, Christian Sarlo, Tyler Gratton and Christian Berger have had the most impact in Big Ten play, but Penn State needs production from its best players if it wants to remain a threat.

3. Power play finally breaks through

Ok, let's focus on a positive in this series. The thing that has been holding this team back all season finally payed dividends. Penn State scored three goals on the power play in the series. After failing to convert on three opportunities in Game 1, the Nittany Lions had a late man-advantage opportunity to try and take the the lead. Gadowsky did not start his usual five-man unit and instead went to his physical guys. It payed off as Tyler Gratton was the recipient of a terrific passing sequence.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT0NLRVkuIFZBTExFWS4gRk9SRVZFUi4g8J+SmSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNGQxSEtoeEszZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRkMUhL aHhLM2Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBNZW7igJlzIEhvY2tl eSAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5Mzc4OTg0MTI0MTU1OTA0MT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In Game 2, Penn State had a five-minute power play, needing two to tie. Gratton, just as he did in Game 1, parked himself in front of the goal and got rewarded. Then, the Nittany Lions completely broke down Michigan State's penalty kill with quick passing to tie it at three. Unfortunately, Penn State could not carry that momentum into the rest of the night.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgYm91dCB0aGF0IG5vIGxvb2sgcGFzcyBmcm9tIFNjaG9lbiB0 byBXYWxsIPCfkYDwn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1NDVG9wMTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNTQ1RvcDEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXhzcmE4 NWhzUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V4c3JhODVoc1A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBNZW7igJlzIEhvY2tleSAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWS9z dGF0dXMvMTU5NDEzOTIwMzExMzA5OTI2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK