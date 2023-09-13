Tracking the 2023 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Two
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
9/02
|
vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
|
NBC
|
4th
|
3,500,000
|
9/09
|
vs. Delaware Blue Hens
|
Peacock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|GAME
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
Nebraska vs. Colorado
|
FOX
|
2nd
|
8,730,000
|
Iowa vs. Iowa State
|
FOX
|
4th
|
3,380,000
|
UNLV vs. Michigan
|
CBS
|
5th
|
2,970,000
|
Wisconsin vs. Washington State
|
ABC
|
8th
|
2,280,000
|
Illinois vs. Kansas
|
ESPN2
|
12th
|
1,360,000
|
Youngstown St. vs. Ohio State
|
BTN
|
14th
|
1,220,000
|
Charlotte vs. Maryland
|
NBC
|
17th
|
665,000
|
Richmond vs. Michigan State
|
BTN
|
19th
|
413,000
|
UTEP vs. Northwestern
|
BTN
|
19th
|
413,000
|
Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota
|
BTN
|
20th
|
357,000
|
Temple vs. Rutgers
|
BTN
|
20th
|
357,000
|
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech
|
ESPN2
|
22nd
|
294,000
|
Indiana State vs. Indiana
|
BTN
|
24th
|
243,000
--------------------------------------------------------------
