Tyler Warren named Big Ten Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year

The senior tight end was among the nation's top offensive players in 2024 with 81 receptions for 978 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 21 carries for 189 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren has been named the Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year for his performance during the 2024 regular season.

Warren is the second Nittany Lion to win the award since its inception in 2011, joining Pat Freiermuth who won the award in 2020.

Notably, the award is named after former Penn State tight end Ted Kwalick and Iowa tight end Dallas Clark. Kwalick is considered by many to be the best tight end that the Nittany Lions ever, a moniker that may very well now be used when discussing Warren.

The College Football Hall of Famer was a two-time All-American for the Nittany Lions including an unanimous All-American in 1968 while finishing top five in Heisman voting in 1968. In his career, the McKees Rock, Pennsylvania native finished with 86 receptions for 1,343 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Warren, on the other hand, comes into the Big Ten Championship game this weekend with 130 career receptions for 1,584 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"He just continues to get better," Penn State head coach James Franklin recently said about Warren. "Very consistent players got unique ball skills and body control for a big human being and is having a phenomenal year," he added.

"He's had a huge year for us, you know, he's the model just in terms of how he's handled all of this with such humility, really proud of him," Franklin also said about his star tight end.

Warren and the Nittany Lions are slated to play in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday evening in Indianapolis against the Oregon Ducks.