Tyler Warren named finalist for Paul Hornung Award

Penn State start tight end Tyler Warren has been named one of three finalists for the Paul Hornung Award. The Paul Hornung Award is awarded annually to the country's most versatile player. Last year's award winner was Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Among the other finalists for Penn State is Louisville freshman running back and return specialist Isaac Brown as well as the defending award winner in Travis Hunter.
Here's what the Paul Hornung Award said about Warren in their profile on the senior.
Primarily a tight end, Tyler Warren also lines up at wingback, fullback, slot, halfback, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback and long snapper in a center-eligible formation and has accounted for touchdowns receiving, rushing and passing. He had a game for the ages in Penn State’s 33-30 road win over USC: he touched the ball 19 times three different ways for 237 total yards; tied an FCS record for a tight end with 17 receptions for 227 yards, including a scoring catch where he lined up as center eligible and snapped to the shotgun quarterback; carried the ball for a first down and completed a pass from the wildcat quarterback position. Against Kent State, he caught five passes for 50 yards and a score, threw a 17-yard touchdown pass and had one carry for 17 yards after faking a pass.
Season stats:
All purpose: 693 yards, 86.6 per game
Rushing: 10 rushes, 87 yards, one touchdown
Receiving: 51 receptions, 606 yards, four touchdownsPassing: 2/2 passing, 26 yards, one touchdown
Number of positions played: seven (quarterback, backfield, inline, slot, wide, o-line, kick return)
