Virginia LB Mathieu Kanu has "great experience" at Penn State junior day

A Penn State ATH target out of Virginia will be back in Happy Valley this weekend.
The latest Riavls250 update includes eight Penn State commitments and several remaining targets.
The Penn State 365 Podcast breaks down the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search and a new name from the NFL ranks.
Penn State will be hosting its first junior day of 2025 on Saturday.
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
A Penn State ATH target out of Virginia will be back in Happy Valley this weekend.
The latest Riavls250 update includes eight Penn State commitments and several remaining targets.
The Penn State 365 Podcast breaks down the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search and a new name from the NFL ranks.