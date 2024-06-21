Penn State HC James Franklin on the White Out: "As you can imagine, if I could tell you then I would. I literally walked out of a meeting with Pat Kraft, Vinnie James and Kevin Threlkel, and that was one of the topics. I don’t even completely know. I think I have a pretty good idea where it is trending, but I don’t know that. The worst thing I could do is say one thing to you guys and it changes or even saying it to you guys could impact the chance of it happening by pissing some people off. I don’t want to do that.”

Franklin on the House versus the NCAA court case: "As you can imagine, there is still a ton to work through and figure out. That was a big part of the discussions at the Big Ten meetings in California, with the commissioner, with the ADs, with all the head football coaches. We got a pretty good idea where this is going, kind of big picture, but how it is going to play out on all of the different campuses is going to be very different. Some schools will not be able to meet the payment threshold. They won’t have the revenue to do it, but I think we’ll be a program that will.”