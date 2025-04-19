Former Nittany Lion Jon Mitchell Commits to Georgia Tech

Former Penn State Nittany Lion cornerback Jon Mitchell left the program earlier this week, entering the transfer portal. Now, the Florida native has made his transfer decision.
The Jacksonville, Florida native is returning closer to home, and will continue his career in the ACC, committing to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mitchell, a former standout at Mandarin High School, was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
In his lone season with the program, Mitchell played in six games, including two playoff games, keeping his redshirt eligibility. In his six games played, Mitchell recorded five assisted tackles.
Mitchell was expected to be a key member of the Penn State secondary for years to come. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, an ace recruiter, has assembled a talented and deep cornerbacks room, though Mitchell's absence could potentially be felt in 2025 and beyond from a depth standpoint.
Mitchell is one of three Nittany Lions so far to enter the transfer portal this spring, joining linebackers Ta'Mere Robinson and Beckham Dee.
NCAA TRANSFER PORTAL SPRING WINDOW
On Wednesday, April 16, the NCAA transfer portal opened, giving college football players around the country an opportunity to enter the name into the transfer portal over the course of a 10-day period.
This spring transfer portal window is expected to be a busy one across college football, especially for players entering the transfer portal, including Penn State
Starting this fall, NCAA roster limits for football will be 105 players. Currently, most programs carry somewhere between 115 and 130 athletes on their roster, meaning most programs will at least see 10-20 athletes enter the portal. That also doesn't include any potential portal additions those programs choose to make this spring, which would necessitate additional players leaving their respective programs.
