On Wednesday, Penn State added their 13th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class from Rivals four-star prospect Matt Henderson. It was a semi-surprise pick up for the Nittany Lions in timing only though the Powhatan native wanting to commit t the program, doesn't come as much of a surprise.



Penn State had been keeping tabs on the Virginia prospect for quite sometime including hosting him twice in the last nine months before offering him in late April. At the time of the offer, Michigan State was perceived as a potential leader for the Virginia prospect but the offer from Penn State changed everything.