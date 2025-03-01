Penn State is Eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament After Loss to Maryland

Penn State Men's Basketball loses 68-64 to Maryland. The first loss against the Terrapins in the Bryce Jordan Center since 2015. The loss also ensures that the Nittany Lions will miss the Big Ten Tournament.

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

FIRST HALF

Penn State started the game slow but picked up the pace after switching to a zone defense. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in scoring with nine points. Zach Hicks followed with eight points, D'Marco Dunn with seven points and Freddie Dilione V with six points. In total, the Nittany Lions scored 36 points to Maryland's 30 points. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser also added four points, five rebounds, two blocks. The Nittany Lions' defense only forced five turnovers in the first half, but the overall defense and rebounding made up for it. Penn State had 22 rebounds and Maryland had 18 rebounds. Maryland also only shot 34.3% from the field compared to Penn State's 45.5% from the field

SECOND HALF

The Nittany Lions came out slow to start the half and committed a handful of turnovers. Penn State also struggled to tie to the game after losing their lead. With Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser getting into foul trouble after a tech, Penn State struggled to find a groove. After a some momentum shifting free throws and blocks, Penn State found themselves back with two. Atleasts until the final seconds when Maryland hit a short corner jumper to go up by four with less than 20 seconds. Ace Baldwin Jr. tried a tough three but the shot was off. Another similar ending for Penn State.

THE STATS....

Ace Baldwin Jr. led Penn State with 18 points and also tallied five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Zach Hicks led the Nittany Lions with nine rebounds and four assists while also adding eight points and two blocks. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser led the team with three blocks and tallied eight points, six rebounds and one assist. D'Marco Dunn contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist. Freddie Dilione V racked up 12 points, six rebounds and one assist. Nick Kern Jr. played ten minutes and added five rebounds, four points, one block, one steal and one assist. Kachi Nzeh played seven minutes and tallied three fouls. Dominick Stewart played six minutes and recorded one steal and one rebound. Jahvin Carter played six minutes and added one assist and one foul. Overall, the Nittany Lions shot 23-of-57 (40.4%) from the field, 6-of-19 (31.6%) from three, and 12-of-16 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Penn State also totaled 41 rebounds, 12 assists, six blocks, four steals, 16 turnovers, and 16 fouls.

