The last Penn State Basketball player that heard his name called on draft night was former guard Tony Carr in 2018, when he was chosen by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 51st pick in the second round. On top of that, the program has never had two players selected in the same draft either.

On Thursday, guard Jalen Pickett and wing Seth Lundy have a chance to break both of those droughts as many see the duos as potential second round picks in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

This past season, the duo led Penn State to one of their most memorable seasons in recent history as they made it to the Big Ten Conference Tournament Finals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pickett led the team in scoring last season as he averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists per game all while shooting 38.1% on 3-pointers and 50.8% overall from the floor as a senior for the Nittany Lions. While Lundy averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from three and 45% from beyond the arc.

With all that being said, let's take a look at a number of mock drafts to see where each could be selected in the NBA Draft later tonight, which starts at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.