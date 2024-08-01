On Thursday, the 2024 Rivals comprehensive team rankings were released, a ranking that combines both the 2024 recruiting class and each program's transfer class from this offseason.

After finishing with the No. 16 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, which ranked third in the Big Ten and the No. 92 transfer class, the Nittany Lions have finished with a top-20 comprehensive recruiting class. James Franklin's program is ranked No. 17 in the rankings, just behind the likes of LSU, Michigan, and Tennessee while just ahead of Missouri, Wisconsin, and USC.

The Nittany Lions took a total of 32 players between the 2024 recruiting cycle (26) and transfer portal (6). Of the 32 signees, 16 were rated as four-star prospects, 15 of them coming from the 2024 recruiting cycle while also signed A.J. Harris, the No. 28 transfer in the country this past offseason.

By coming in at No. 17, the Nittany Lions had the fourth best Big Ten class when including the four new programs, Ohio State with 29 total commitments finished No. 2, Oregon with 39 total commitemtns finished No. 3, and Michigan with 34 total commitments finished No. 15.

Other notable Big Ten classes include Wisconsin at No. 18, USC at No. 20, Nebraska at No. 21, Purdue at No. 31, Washington at No. 33, and Michigan State at No. 34.

The lowest ranked comprehensive Big ten classes belonged to Northwestern (No. 90), Iowa (No. 58), and Indiana (No. 53).

Penn State and James Franklin began fall camp in preperation for their 2024 season on Wednesday evening, readers can find a notebook from Wednesday's practice, here.