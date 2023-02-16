We take a look at just that below.

The latest Rivals250 for the 2024 recruiting cycle was released earlier this week, the first major update since the cycle become the focus of programs across the country. With that, where do Penn State targets land in the latest update and where do the Nittany Lions' stand for each prospect?

We previously discussed where Penn State's pair of commitments offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and linebacker Anthony Speca , which you can read, here .

The Baltimore (MD) native has been to Happy Valley twice in his recruitment and while it's too early to call anyone favorites, the Nittany Lions should be in this recruitment until the end.

Penn State is at the forefront of Martin's recruitment alongside Ohio State. While the Nittany Lions' have done a great job thus far, this one will be a true battle till the very end with multiple other programs lurking as well.

Penn State started off in a very good spot for Chiles but over the last few months Michigan has surged into being the perceived leader. The Nittany Lions are still in this one but will need to gain some momentum back.

Penn State is in a very good spot in Van Buren's recruitment. He was recently in Happy Valley in January in a one-on-one visit that went very well. The Nittany Lions may very well be the leader but the Baltimore (MD) native is no rush to make a decision.

Penn State's top tight end target, it will be tough to get Prieskorn out of Michigan but the Nittany Lions can point to their success at the tight end position in the James Franklin era as a big reason to do so.

We recently placed a FutureCast for Satterwhite and in the latest Rivals250 rankings, he made a huge jump, becoming a top-100 prospect in the country.

Another prospect FutureCasted to land with Penn State, the Nittany Lions are in a very good spot with Woseley. Some were surprised he left his junior day visit uncommitted to the Nittany Lions, could his next visit result in a commitment?

One of the Nittany Lions' top offensive line prospects, Andrews' recruitment has been super quiet but everything Nittany Nation has heard on the Brookline (MA) native has been positive and in favor of Penn State.

FutureCasted to Penn State, Harvey seems to be in no rush to make a commitment but the Nittany Lions are the heavy favorite right now to land the Quince Orchard standout. Don't be surprised if we're talking about the Nittany Lions making a strong push for Harvey to commit this spring.

Much like Harvey, Heywood has been FutureCasted to Penn State since the fall but hasn't been in any rush. The Nittany Lions' coaching staff has made him a priority throughout the last few months and it's expected that they make him a priority once again this spring.

When it comes to other notables, we will only be including prospects that have been brought up enough in regards to Penn State. As one could imagine, the Nittany Lions have offers out to many of the Rivals250 prospects, but, here are those we deemed notable.



- No.16 WR Ryan Wingo - The Nittany Lions have hosted Wingo in the past and are still in communication with the St. Louis (MO) native. It's a long shot that they end up in play for him at the end of the recruitment but stranger things have happened.



- No. 19 OG Jordan Seaton - Ohio State is deemed the favorite for Seaton right now but Penn State remains in play.



- No.31 DE Dylan Stewart - Penn State did a great job early on in Stewart's recruitment but recently South Carolina has made quite the push. The Nittany Lions are still battling here but there is work to be done.



- No.36 DE Brandon Davis-Swain - The Nittany Lions recently made Davis-Swain's top 11 alongside Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and USC.

- No. 38 DE T.A. Cunningham - Cunningham has discussed in the last few weeks that he hopes to make a visit to Penn State this spring.



- No. 52 OT Blake Frazier - Fraizer visited Happy Valley in January for one of the Nittany Lions' Junior Days. They're in this recruitment but it will be tough to grab the Austin (TX) native and bring him north.



- No. 61 DE Dylan Stephenson - Stephenson visited Penn State in January and the Nittany Lions are a team to keep an eye on this recruitment.



- No. 72 OT Deandre Carter - Another top-100 prospect who visited in January, it seems unlikely Penn State is a player for Carter long term but the Nittany Lions are at least in the conversation for now.



- No. 80 WR Tyseer Denmark - Denmark committed to Oregon in November and there has been no indication that his commitment is wavering but he remains a top target for the Nittany Lions. We'll see if they can find any momentum in this one over the next several months.



- No. 86 OT Guerby Lambert - Lambert doesn't give much away about his recruitment but we have heard Penn State is in the fight here.



- No. 90 OG Peter Jones - Jones committed to Notre Dame late last summer and his commitment appears to be pretty firm. We'll see how much the Harry Hiestand retirement affects this recruitment.



- No. 103 RB Yasin Willis - His overall recruitment has been quiet but Penn State is in the mix for New Jersey running back Yasin Willis. We should begin to learn more on his recruitment in the upcoming weeks and months.



- No. 115 CB Omillio Agard - Penn State made Agard's top five earlier this offseason alongside Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and Tennessee.



- No. 127 RB Corey Smith - Smith was recently offered by the Nittany Lions and appears to be planning on visiting Happy Valley soon this spring.



- No. 139 DE Benedict Umeh - Umeh was flying under the radar for quite a while but not anymore. He's now a top-150 player in the country. It's likely too early to tab any program a leader but Penn State is expected to be a major player.



- No. 142 QB Jayden Bradford - Another quarterback the Nittany Lions are in a good spot for, Bradford was a long-time South Carolina lean but with Dante Reno already committed to the Gamecocks, the Nittany Lions could be in the drivers seat.



- No. 157 LB Kristopher Jones - The Virginia native has made several trips to Penn State in his recruitment and has seemed to enjoy each more than the last. The Nittany Lions if not the leader are very close to the top of his recruitment.



- No. 184 LB Jamonta Waller - We haven't mentioned Waller a ton here at Nittany Nation but the Nittany Lions are a legitimate contender for the Mississippi native. Blowing up on the recruiting trail, we'll see if the Nittany Lions can get him up for a visit this spring or summer in order to maintain positive momentum.



- No. 193 LB Kari Jackson - Jackson recently announced a top seven which included the Nittany Lions as well as Cincinnati, Maryland, Missouri, Stanford, UCF, and Wisconsin. He plans on taking an official visit to Penn State either in the late spring or early summer.



- No. 201 WR Chance Robinson - The Florida native visited Penn state in October and it made a good first impression. The Nittany Lions have had success in Florida thanks to Ja'Juan Seider and will need the running backs coach to push all the right buttons if they hope to land the four-star wide receiver.



- No. 211 LB Brian Robinson - Penn State is in the mix for Robinson and has hosted Robinson before but the Michigan Wolverines are the favorite here.



- No. 219 DE Jacob Smith - Smith and his brother Jerod released their top 10 in January which included Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Ole miss, Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas.



- No. 237 S Dejuan Lane - Lane's overall recruitment has been on the quieter side but the Nittany Lions are in a good spot for the Baltimore native.

