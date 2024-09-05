On Saturday, Penn State will take on MAC opponent Bowling Green, a game that the Nittany Lions enter as near five touchdown favorites. With a potential blowout on their hands, the Nittany Lions this weekend could have a great opportunity to get some of their younger talent some extended runs on the field.
Last week in their season opener against West Virginia, three true freshmen saw the field for the Nittany Lions in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, safety Dejuan Lane, and tight end Luke Reynolds.
It wouldn't be surprising to see those three play this weekend but what other true freshmen could join the trio and make their own collegiate debuts this weekend? HVI takes a look at a few options below.
HIGH LIKELY
There are four true freshmen for the Nittany Lions that we believe are highly likely to take the field on Saturday, none of the four really should be any surprise.