On Saturday, Penn State will take on MAC opponent Bowling Green, a game that the Nittany Lions enter as near five touchdown favorites. With a potential blowout on their hands, the Nittany Lions this weekend could have a great opportunity to get some of their younger talent some extended runs on the field.

Last week in their season opener against West Virginia, three true freshmen saw the field for the Nittany Lions in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, safety Dejuan Lane, and tight end Luke Reynolds.