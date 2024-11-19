Who would be the favorite in a potential Penn State vs Georgia matchup?

Based on this week's rankings, the Nittany Lions would be hosting the SEC's vaunted Georgia Bulldogs in a first-round matchup at Beaver Stadium with the winner moving on to face the Miami Hurricanes in the Peach Bowl.

On Tuesday, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released and the Penn State Nittany Lions remain the country's No. 4 team in the country and the No. 6 seed.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network , who routinely released projected spreads for projected bowl games and playoff matchups, it would be a pick-em.

But who would be the favorite in a potential matchup between the Nittany Lions and Bulldogs?

Penn State enters week 13 of the college football season with a 9-1 record with their lone loss of the season coming to No. 2 Ohio State on November 2 by a final score of 20-13. The Bulldogs are 8-2 after defeating Tennessee this past weekend 31-17 in Athens.

The Bulldogs this season have suffered losses to the currently No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels but do have a win over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Additionally, according to College Football Insiders, the game would also be a pick-em matchup with Georgia having a slight edge with a 50.28% win probability to Penn State's 49.72%. The game would feature the slimmest of margins with the projected score currently at 23.30 to 23.21.

Penn State and Georgia have only met twice all time. The most famous meeting being the 1983 Sugar Bowl which also served as the national championship game that season. The Nittany Lions would defeat the Bulldogs in that matchup 27-23. It would be the first consensus national championship for the Joe Paterno and the NIttany Lions.

The two programs also met in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl, a matchup that saw the Bulldogs come out on top 24-17 despite a fourth quarter comeback effort from the Nittany Lions. The game served as a breakout game for Trace McSorely who relived an injured Christian Hackenberg and was able to complete 14-of-27 passing attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns.